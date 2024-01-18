Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey returning with third chapter of 'Secrets' franchise

The actress took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the makers
Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey are bringing back their docuseries franchise Secrets with Warner Bros. Discovery for a third chapter.
Titled Secrets of the Buddha Relics, the new instalment comes two years after Secrets of the Kohinoor and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (2021). The franchise is created by Pandey and narrated by Bajpayee.
Secrets of the Buddha Relics will focus on the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha, a press release said. The show will be released on streamer discovery+ on January 22 and will air on Discovery Channel on February 26 at 9pm.
Bajpayee said he is thrilled to continue his collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Secrets franchise. “Working alongside Neeraj Pandey is always a rewarding experience with insightful takeaways that contribute to shaping the documentary.
“The documentary promises to transport viewers to the time of the Buddha, delving into the historical period that witnessed his life and teachings,” the actor said.
Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the Secrets franchise remains a sought-after and successful series. “In the third edition, Secrets of the Buddha Relics, we delve into lesser-known facets of the relics, offering insights into their contemporary significance. Our ongoing collaboration with Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, both pioneer storytellers, reflects our commitment to delivering compelling narratives. The success of the Secrets franchise has revealed tremendous potential, prompting us to expand our history genre on the platform and provide compelling and engaging stories to our viewers,” he added.
Secrets of The Buddha Relics is directed by Raghav Jairath. PTI
