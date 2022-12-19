Around the UAE: Top things to do on December 20

From winter camps to live performances, there’s lots to do around the country today

By CT Desk Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 4:59 PM

Winter Camp

Make the most of the winter break at The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi. The venue is inviting little ones, from ages 5-13, to its first-ever winter camp. Kids can join the aquarium’s resident animals, spark their curiosity and learn everything about the beautiful sea world, all while having fun and connecting with other young campers. Running on weekdays, the camp includes a fantastic lineup of activities for young learners to make the most of the winter holidays. Drop off from 8.30pm to 9am and pickup from 1.45pm to 2pm. Dh199 per camper for 1 day, Dh795 per camper for a week.

New healthy menu

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen at Sunset Beach, Dubai, and Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, has introduced a selection of new menu items that pack a healthy punch, including flavours for the early birds, plant-based milkshake lovers, and those keen on healthy meals. Some of the highlights are Superfood Avo Toast, Egg Tomato Sandwich, Feels Fruit Salad, Chocolate Pudding Bowl, Electrolyte Cooler and a lot more.

Christmas Performance

Celebrate the festive season with a spectacular performance Once Upon A Christmas, a magical story for children which will take place at the Theatre of Digital Arts, Dubai. The Christmas wonderland takes place on December 20 and 21, and will be filled with pleasant surprises. A cup of warm hot chocolate will be complimentary for all children. The show is slated to take place at 4pm. Tickets from Dh110 onwards.

Movie Magic

Experience the magic of cinema outdoors at Roxy Cinemas’ new rooftop screen. Visitors can enjoy the year’s biggest movies and sporting events in comfort, all the while enjoying breathtaking views on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall in Al Barsha. Roxy Outdoor also offers guests a VIP experience featuring plush, comfy couches, individual tables, delicious food and beverages, promising the perfect setting to get together with friends and loved ones. Tickets start from Dh140 per person and include a choice of the classic nachos or a hotdog, a large box of popcorn, some delicious Mirzam chocolates and soft drink or water. The package for kids starts at Dh95.

Royal Tea Experience

Popular hotspot at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Al Fayrooz, is inviting guests to indulge in its new Afternoon Tea menu featuring a lavish spread of pastries, sandwiches and the finest tea. Additionally, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views from the expansive terrace overlooking the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah. Some of the highlights from the menu include Tomate Tart, Creamy Eggs & Kristal Caviar Sandwich, Citrus Baba, Chocolate & Hazelnut Madeleine, Organic Majestic Earl Grey, and a lot more, all promising a royal tea experience. From 2pm till 5pm. Dh210 per person; Dh330 per person inclusive of one glass of bubbly.

ALSO READ: