UAE: Woman delivers baby in ambulance on way to hospital

The mother and child are said to be in a stable condition

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 1:49 PM

A woman in the UAE gave birth to a baby girl inside an ambulance. Medics of the National Ambulance assisted in the delivery as the woman was being rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman.

Taking to Instagram, the National Ambulance said they were alerted about the woman going into labour recently.

Two ambulances were immediately dispatched and arrived outside the woman’s residence in Al Rumaila area. The woman delivered the baby girl inside the ambulance with assistance from the paramedics.

The mother and baby were then transported to the hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition.

The National Ambulance team was “excited about the arrival of a healthy baby girl and expressed how good it felt to bring a new life into the world”, the authority said in the Instagram post.

