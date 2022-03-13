Dubai: Rapid intervention vehicles to be stationed on more roads for faster response to accidents

Traffic Incidents Management Initiative to be expanded to 15 highways, roads

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM

Dubai’s rapid intervention vehicles will be positioned on more roads, with the Traffic Incidents Management Initiative being expanded.

The initiative will include 15 highways and key streets in Dubai extending 425km over the next three years, authorities have announced.

Video: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

This follows the “huge success” of the trial operation of the initiative, which contributed to reducing “secondary injury-related accidents, improving traffic flow and considerably speeding up the clearance of vehicles affected by accidents”.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said: “The Traffic Incidents Management scheme aims to ensure rapid intervention to remove vehicles involved in minor traffic accidents or breakdowns, streamline the traffic at accident sites, and cut the time of clearing vehicles. It also avoids the triggering of secondary accidents as a result of sudden congestion, and supports the Dubai Police in managing traffic and providing alternative routes during severe accidents.”

Phases

The first phase of the project will start in the second half of this year. It covers seven streets: Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road (first phase), Dubai-Al Ain Road, Al Yalayes Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Rabat Street, and the Airport Road.

Phase 2, which will start in 2023, covers four roads: Al Khail Road (second phase), Emirates Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The third phase, which will start in 2024, covers four roads: Dubai-Hatta Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Expo Road, and Hessa Street.

“The selection of roads was based on several criteria such as the intensity of traffic, especially during peak hours, and the number of accidents and broken-down vehicles on the roads,” explained Al Tayer.

Rapid intervention

Authorities have identified “several central points” for positioning rapid intervention vehicles on highways and key roads. This will ensure the arrival of the vehicles to accident sites within 10 minutes.

“The Traffic Incidents Management Unit will cater to vehicles that have broken down and the rapid management of incident sites. It will handle minor incidents that do not require the presence of police officers, clear vehicles involved in accidents or have broken down and restore traffic,” said Al Tayer.

“The unit will also assess the damage inflicted on the infrastructure as a result of incidents, compile reports, make traffic diversions at the incident site and the surrounding roads network, and assist road users. It will also support the Dubai Police during severe accidents, protect parked vehicles, and provide traffic support during events.”

ALSO READ:

Role of Dubai Police

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the police will investigate serious accidents, injury-related accidents, and traffic violations.

“It will provide judicial support for the Traffic Incidents Management Unit, monitor traffic cameras, and undertake rescue operations during traffic accidents, among others.”

The RTA will provide technical and financial support for the scheme and address the traffic diversions, the timing of traffic signals, electronic messaging signs, tactical traffic diversions, traffic monitoring and response plans, on-site camera monitoring, and prepare the infrastructure for test sites.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com