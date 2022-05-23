UAE: Casualties reported after gas cylinder explosion causes fire in Abu Dhabi

In the first ten days of Ramadan, three people died, and 34 were injured
Emergencies1 month ago
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are working to extinguish a fire resulting from a gas cylinder explosion.
The incident occurred in a restaurant in Al Khalidiya area, according to Abu Dhabi Police.
The authority noted that the Civil Defence and police teams are on the scene and working to bring the situation under control.
Some casualties have occurred. Authorities have also reported damage to nearby shops.
The police added that the building had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Authorities have asked residents to rely on official channels for updates and to refrain from spreading misinformation.
ALSO READ:
In the first ten days of Ramadan, three people died, and 34 were injured
Emergencies1 month ago
Police issue safety advisory for motorists ahead of summer
Emergencies1 month ago
'Number of such cases is on the rise, more than 50 hospitalised in a year'
Emergencies1 month ago
No casualties or deaths have been reported
Emergencies1 month ago
Traffic patrols cordoned off the street leading to the burned vehicle for the civil defence personnels
Emergencies1 month ago
Authorities are investigating the cause
Emergencies1 month ago
The fire engulfed several cars, resulting in huge plumes of smoke
Emergencies1 month ago
Fatigued by the trek, the hikers could neither determine their location nor continue walking
Emergencies1 month ago