UAE: Casualties reported after gas cylinder explosion causes fire in Abu Dhabi

The incident occurred in a restaurant

Published: Mon 23 May 2022

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are working to extinguish a fire resulting from a gas cylinder explosion.

The incident occurred in a restaurant in Al Khalidiya area, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

The authority noted that the Civil Defence and police teams are on the scene and working to bring the situation under control.

Some casualties have occurred. Authorities have also reported damage to nearby shops.

The police added that the building had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have asked residents to rely on official channels for updates and to refrain from spreading misinformation.

