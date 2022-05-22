UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new ministers for education sector

Decisions taken after consultation with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

WAM file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 11:45 AM

The UAE Vice-President has announced some major changes to the country’s education sector, including the appointment of new ministers.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi would serve as the new Minister of Education. Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology.

The UAE Vice-President also thanked the outgoing Minister of Education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Minister of State Jameela Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Mohammed said the decisions have been taken after consultation with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More details to follow.