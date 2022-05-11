UAE: Admission test dates announced for students in Elite Track for next academic year

Educational institutes scheduled to resume work on May 9
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced the admission test dates for students for Elite Track (Grades 5-12) for the next academic year 2022-2023.
Taking to Twitter, the ESE said the test for boys will be conducted on May 13, while girls will write their test on May 20.
Officials noted that students have already been notified about the timing and location of the testing centres.
The tests will be conducted in the centres that were previously selected by registered students in four subjects – Arabic, English, Mathematics and Science. The duration of the test will be only one hour.
Students have to be at the venue 30 minutes before the start of the test and should bring along with them their Emirates ID, a laptop and stationery (paper and a pen).
They should also present a negative PCR test result that does not exceed 96 hours, or a green pass on their Al Hosn App for vaccinated students.
Wearing face masks will be mandatory in the examination hall.
The Elite Track is a distinguished academic track of the first degree and represents one of the four tracks of the Emirati School. It was officially launched in the 2016/2017 academic year, targeting 1,000 students in Grade 7 only. The track expanded during the subsequent years to include, until this academic year, all students of the second and third cycles from Grades 5 to 12.
The track aims to prepare and build a generation of qualified students to keep pace with local and global requirements, build a knowledge-based economy community for the UAE, and qualify its graduates as distinguished Emirati students to join the best local and international higher education institutions.
