9 UAE institutions ranked among top Arab universities

The Emirates performs highly in terms of proportion of international students, staff, co-authorship, collaboration among Arab nations

Khalifa University. Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM

Nine UAE universities have been ranked among the top higher education institutions from the Arab World with three of them listed in the top ten, according to a Times Higher Education (THE) report.

Khalifa University, the UAE University and the University of Sharjah made it to the top 10 list along with five institutions from Saudi Arabia and one each from Qatar and Egypt.

The other Emirati universities that were listed among the top regional institutions include Al Ain University, the American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Zayed University and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE performed highly in terms of the proportion of international students, international staff, international co-authorship and collaboration among the Arab nations.

Earlier this week, the inaugural edition of Research.com ranked three UAE universities among the world’s top 1,000 higher education institutions. They were Khalifa University of Science and Technology, University of Sharjah and New York University of Abu Dhabi.

Manar Sabry, senior assistant director for strategic analysis at Suny Binghamton University, told THE that UAE’s heavy investment in education over the years which helped attract the world’s best universities to open their branches in the country.

“The country attracts students from a variety of backgrounds, many from Arab countries and Asian countries. Its proximity to many destination countries and the relatively lower cost of living contribute to the increasing number of international students,” she said.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University took the top spot among more than 150 universities from across the region. In total, 32 Saudi institutions made it to the list.

While five universities from Lebanon, 34 from Egypt, one from Bahrain and two each from Kuwait and Oman were listed among the top Arab institutions.