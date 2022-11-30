UAE: 439 medical degrees handed out to students from 43 nationalities; here is how they feel after graduating

'There’s a mountain waiting to be accomplished in the healthcare workforce, and we are on our way to serve the community of the UAE,' said one graduate

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 7:03 AM

As many as 439 degrees were handed over to the students of Gulf Medical University who are stepping into the next chapter of their lives. The students were honoured by His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, UAE, and Ruler of Ajman at the Thumbay Medicity in Ajman.

Congratulating the graduates on their distinguished achievement, the Ruler of Ajman advised them that their learning should continue as it is the only pathway to excel in their careers. He urged them to utilise the knowledge acquired from Gulf Medical University to build a better world. Addressing the Emirati graduates, Sheikh Humaid said they were a source of honour and inspiration to the country and promised them continued support.

A total of 439 graduates of the University - 154 from the College of Medicine, 68 from the College of Dentistry, 43 from the Pharmacy College, 122 from the College of Health Sciences, 38 from the College of Nursing, and 12 from the College of Healthcare Management and Economics received their graduation certificates this year. The outgoing students belonged to 43 different nationalities.

Alya Ahmed Al Mheiri, Master’s in Physical Therapy, said: “To get to this point was an important achievement in itself which I am really happy about!”

The Emirati national also said it is her second convocation as she is graduating with a master’s degree. “It’s a day of mixed emotions, accomplishment, passion, commitment, tenacity,” said Al Mheri.

Sudani national Ahmad, graduating from the College of Health Sciences, said that he is walking out of the university feeling proud of all that he has accomplished over these last four years. “It was a lot of hard work and effort to get here could not have been possible without the teachers, faculty, and staff constantly encouraging us to keep up the good work.”

“Hopefully, the class of 2022 is off to great places, and today is our day. There’s a mountain waiting to be accomplished in the healthcare workforce, and we are on the way to serving the community of UAE,” added Ahmad.

Maya Aloum, a British national from the College of Dentistry, mentioned that the journey to this goal was long, with many obstacles and detours. Still, after countless challenges, including a global pandemic, it’s finally coming to fruition. “For the past five years, GMU was a motto of inspiration and continuity. Now begins a new chapter. Perhaps the biggest reason to pursue a health career is to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Aloum.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president board of trustees of Gulf Medical University (GMU) thanked H H Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, for the Government’s continuous support of the institution. “GMU has entered into its 25th year of operations, which is one of the biggest success stories in the history of the private health professions education sector in the region. The institution has been unique, a trendsetter, and innovative where students from more than 95 countries pursue path-breaking educational initiatives, faculty and staff from 50 countries, and our hospitals treat patients from over 175 nationalities,”

“Our network of Thumbay Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, and Laboratories is among the biggest healthcare providers in the country,” added Dr Moideen.

The Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, Prof Hossam Hamdy said: “I would like to congratulate our graduates for their hard work and tenacity and extend my gratitude to their families. Throughout your careers, always abide by the values inculcated by GMU and be led by empathy, altruism, conscience, truthfulness, teamwork, and fear of God. The university and its hospitals will give priority to its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to support and take care of you even after graduation,”

Recently, Times Higher Education recognized Gulf Medical University in its latest rankings of the top 100- 200 of the world’s 1,400 medical universities.