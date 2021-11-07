UAE steadily enhancing its role in global economy: Sheikh Mohammed

Lebanon is suffering one of the world’s sharpest ever economic depressions and an IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for it to secure aid
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday visited the DP World and various sections of the pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Located in the Al Forsan zone, the pavilion demonstrates the connectivity and movement of cargo across the world and highlights the vital role of smarter trade in the global economy.
“The UAE, guided by the vision of its founding fathers, has been steadily enhancing its role in the global economy, contributing both to accelerating its growth and shaping its future.
"As a vital commercial hub, the UAE has developed significant capabilities to facilitate international trade, expand connectivity and create robust logistics networks, in partnership with nations and institutions across the world.
"By deploying advanced technologies, we continue to explore new avenues for contributing to the growth and development of global trade and commerce,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, and Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World & Jafza, and other senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on DP World’s range of products and services, which covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.
DP World has an interconnected global network of 190 business units in 68 countries.
