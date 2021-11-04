UAE: Man jailed, fined Dh5,000 for selling illegal satellite TV receivers

CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest the culprits.
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 48-year-old Asian man to one month in prison, fined him Dh5,000 and ordered the closure of his shop for illegally selling satellite TV receivers that decode channels.
The man sold the receivers without getting permission from authorised channel agents.
The details of the case date back to July, when the Department for Combating Economic Crimes at Dubai Police received a complaint from exclusive distributors and agents of satellite channels.
According to the police record, the man bought the unlicensed receivers from an Asian country without getting approval from satellite TV agents.
After the team from the Dubai Police confirmed the accuracy of the information, the officers raided the man's store and arrested him. He was found to be in possession of three receivers for unlicensed satellite channels.
ALSO READ:
During the investigation, the man admitted he has been selling the receivers, which he imported illegally.
CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest the culprits.
Crime1 week ago
The chauffeur registered his employer's McLaren and Range Rover in his name
Crime1 week ago
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman and her father
Crime1 week ago
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test application or give a sample as part of the investigation process
Crime2 weeks ago
The gang members used chequebooks belonging to banks in the country to defraud the victim
Crime2 weeks ago
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"
Crime2 weeks ago
A friend she shared the drugs with was also fined Dh5,000 and deported
Crime2 weeks ago
Judges were provided with WhatsApp voice messages, in which the husband talks inappropriately about his wife to their daughter and her parents
Crime2 weeks ago