UAE: Man jailed, fined Dh5,000 for selling illegal satellite TV receivers

He imported the receivers from an Asian country without getting permission from the channel agents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 10:56 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 11:00 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 48-year-old Asian man to one month in prison, fined him Dh5,000 and ordered the closure of his shop for illegally selling satellite TV receivers that decode channels.

The man sold the receivers without getting permission from authorised channel agents.

The details of the case date back to July, when the Department for Combating Economic Crimes at Dubai Police received a complaint from exclusive distributors and agents of satellite channels.

According to the police record, the man bought the unlicensed receivers from an Asian country without getting approval from satellite TV agents.

After the team from the Dubai Police confirmed the accuracy of the information, the officers raided the man's store and arrested him. He was found to be in possession of three receivers for unlicensed satellite channels.

During the investigation, the man admitted he has been selling the receivers, which he imported illegally.