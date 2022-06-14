Dubai: Man fined Dh5,000, imprisoned for impersonating CID officer

Authorities share latest technologies used to solve crimes
A 39-year-old was fined Dh5,000 and sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating a CID officer, and harassing a security guard.
The security guard said that he was taking a walk around his workplace one evening with his hands in his pockets, when a man approached him and asked him why he was behaving in an uncivilised manner.
The security guard asked the man who he was. The man initially responded by saying that he was the general supervisor of the building. However, the guard didn't believe him as he knew all the supervisors.
The accused proceeded to take a picture of the guard's identity card, which he concealed. The man then took a picture of the guard's face and claimed to be a CID officer.
The security guard informed his supervisor over radio, and he came over immediately. The supervisor then called the police.
The impersonator was arrested and referred to Public Prosecution, where he admitted to all charges.
