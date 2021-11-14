'You are a fighter': Fakhar Zaman backs Hasan Ali after Pakistan's T20 loss

Rizwan and Fakhar hit fine half centuries
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has come out in support of Hasan Ali following the backlash on the bowler after the team lost the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.
Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat against the Aussies.
In the penultimate over of the match which later turned out to be the final over, Ali dropped the catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then smoked three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team, reports ANI.
Fakhar termed Hasan as a “fighter” and there are not many players who can match the pacer’s hard work and grit.
“You are a champion mere dost. You are a fighter. There are not many players in the world who can match your hard work, grit and determination. Keep the head high. We are all so proud of you,” Fakhar Zaman tweeted.
Earlier, Hasan issued a public statement for the first time since the loss and after being trolled online.
“I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger so Alhumudilah. Thank you for all the messages,” Hasan had tweeted.
In the second semi-final, when David Warner and Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed a distanced dream but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs.
Stoinis started the comeback as he went after Rauf, but it was Wade who did the most damage with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Australia will now play New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
