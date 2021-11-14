Pakistan's Hasan Ali writes heartfelt note as he faces vicious online abuse

Cricketer issues statement for first time since his dropped catch against Australia in T20 World Cup semis

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali. Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 10:11 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has issued a public statement for the first time since the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, in which Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets to mark the end of their fabulous campaign.

Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat against the Aussies.

In the penultimate over of the match which later turned out to be the final over, Ali dropped the catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then smoked three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team, reports ANI.

Ali took to Twitter and wrote: “I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger so Alhumudilah. Thank you for all the messages.”

میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،

میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثار



میں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،

اے میرے پیارے وطن 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4xiTS0hAvx — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

In the second semi-final, when David Warner and Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed a distanced dream but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs.

ALSO READ:

Stoinis started the comeback as he went after Rauf, but it was Wade who did the most damage with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia will now play New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.