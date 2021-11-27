US issues Do Not Travel advisory for eight African countries

The CDC raises travel recommendation for South Africa to Level Four

A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa. — AP

By Reuters Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 10:36 PM

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Saturday advised against travel to eight southern African countries after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to a new Covid-19 variant.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while the State Department issued parallel “Do Not Travel” advisories on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

On Monday, the CDC had lowered its Covid-19 travel advisory for South Africa to “Level 1: Low.”