Covid-19 variant in US: CDC says no cases of Omicron identified so far

Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19,
coronavirus7 hours ago
No cases of new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being “of concern,” the fifth variant to be classified as such.
“We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the US,” CDC said in a statement.
To address the threat, US President Joe Biden will restrict travel to the United States from eight southern African countries effective from Monday over concerns about the variant, a senior administration official said on Friday.
ALSO READ:
The official said the restrictions will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi and were being “implemented out of an abundance of caution in light of a new Covid-19 variant circulating in Southern Africa.”
Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19,
coronavirus7 hours ago
US president calls on countries to give up intellectual property protections to allow vaccines to be manufactured worldwide
coronavirus7 hours ago
Testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days
coronavirus7 hours ago
'Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense'
coronavirus8 hours ago
The policy does not ban flights or apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The new travel suspension will come into effect from November 29
coronavirus9 hours ago
The announcement marks the first time in months that WHO has classified a Covid-19 variant as such.
coronavirus9 hours ago
US government scientist Anthony Fauci says there's no indication yet that the newly identified strain of Covid-19 had reached the US
coronavirus9 hours ago