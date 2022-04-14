UAE: 6,680 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 4:13 PM

The UAE has administered 6,539 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.01 doses per 100 people.

The UAE is number one globally when it comes to fully vaccinated residents. According to an index released by Our World In Data, the UAE takes the top spot in countries with a population of over one million.

The country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Britain has approved a new coronavirus vaccine by the Austrian-French drugmaker Valneva, the UK regulatory authority MHRA said on Thursday.

“An approval has been granted after the Valneva Covid-19 vaccine was found to meet the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards,” the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

Last month, Valneva’s Covid-19 vaccine - which uses the traditional technology of inactivated virus - received its first approval with an emergency authorisation for use in Bahrain.