Covid: UAE tops global index in vaccination rates

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
The UAE is number one globally when it comes to fully vaccinated residents. According to an index released by Our World In Data, the UAE takes the top spot in countries with a population of over one million.
The country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As on April 13, close to 97.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. About 100 per cent eligible residents have received at least one dose.
The country ranks second globally when it comes to the number of PCR tests conducted per 1,000 people.
The UAE has among the lowest death rates from the virus, raking 9th globally. The country has not seen a Covid-related death since March 8.
“The latest Covid-19 statistics confirm that the country is recovering, and there is a significant decline in daily cases,” a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Daily cases are now well below the 250-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.
“We urge everyone to continue adhering to the precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, practising social distancing, sanitising hands and avoiding crowded areas.
“Protecting the country’s successes amid new Covid variants is a social challenge that we need to meet, and we are confident that the people of the UAE are up to this challenge,” he added.
