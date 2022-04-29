UAE: 5,781 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The jab can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various strains
The UAE has administered 5,781 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 249.97 doses per 100 people.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.
However, masks must continue to be worn in indoor spaces.
The updates are effective from Friday, April 29, and are in line with the continuing low Covid-19 infection rate.
At 0.2 per cent, the country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world.
