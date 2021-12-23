UAE: 37,320 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 37,320 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 226.51 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Authorities in Abu Dhabi will collaborate with biopharmaceutical company Pfizer to develop training programmes for early-stage clinical trials and drug development programmes.

The UAE Capital’s Department of Health said the collaboration seeks to train up to 150 qualified clinical researchers within two years. This includes research mentorship opportunities with Pfizer research partners, with the aim to have “up to 500 specialised and qualified clinical researchers by 2025”.

The collaboration will help develop national competencies and clinical research capacity in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “DoH is committed to positioning Abu Dhabi as an incubator for innovation in the field of life sciences and as a leading healthcare destination in the world. We do this by providing a legislative environment that attracts and motivates research and innovation in healthcare, enhancing the means of cooperation that join Abu Dhabi with global partners, and continuing to roll out promising clinical trials and research projects.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday that elderly people who take a shot against the Covid-19 disease will be eligible to a cash reward as part of his government’s drive to boost the vaccination rates, the lowest in the European Union.

Petkov, who took office this month, said every retired Bulgarian will get 75 levs ($43.40) in addition to their pension in the next six months when vaccinated with a first or second dose.

Pensioners who have already taken three shots will also be eligible for the add-on. Only 27 per cent of Bulgarian adults are fully vaccinated, compared to an average 68 per cent in the EU.