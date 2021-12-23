Abu Dhabi to team up with Pfizer for early clinical trials

The collaboration will help develop national competencies and clinical research capacity in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi will collaborate with biopharmaceutical company Pfizer to develop training programmes for early-stage clinical trials and drug development programmes.

The UAE Capital’s Department of Health said the collaboration seeks to train up to 150 qualified clinical researchers within two years. This includes research mentorship opportunities with Pfizer research partners, with the aim to have “up to 500 specialised and qualified clinical researchers by 2025”.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “DoH is committed to positioning Abu Dhabi as an incubator for innovation in the field of life sciences and as a leading healthcare destination in the world. We do this by providing a legislative environment that attracts and motivates research and innovation in healthcare, enhancing the means of cooperation that join Abu Dhabi with global partners, and continuing to roll out promising clinical trials and research projects.

“We are excited for our collaboration with Pfizer, which focusses on conducting safe and efficient early-stage clinical trials based on international guidelines and global best practices. The partnership contributes to developing our expertise and advancing our capabilities in the UAE which positively impact the health and well-being of individuals worldwide.”

Experts will conduct the training courses from Pfizer, academic institutions and other partners. Participants will receive training in technologies and artificial intelligence tools that accelerate the drug discovery process.

Lindsey Dietschi, Gulf Cluster Lead, said: “Abu Dhabi established a robust and sustainable world-class healthcare system that fosters innovation in research and development of processes. We believe in the vision of Abu Dhabi that aims to deliver more medical breakthroughs and ensure healthier communities.

“We look forward to working together with our partners to help equip local researchers with the skills required to conduct early-stage clinical trials.”