UAE: 35,160 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The capital's Health Minister Satyendar Jain claims that numbers are on the rise due to international flights
coronavirus7 hours ago
The UAE has administered 35,160 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 228.60 doses per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
UAE healthcare practitioners and researchers believe that the Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine gives more immunity and with little to no side effects.
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine to be available to residents as a booster dose starting January 2022.
The ministry has said that the vaccine demonstrated an "improved immune capacity" against SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate.
Meanwhile, A woman who tested Covid positive ahead of boarding a flight to Dubai at Indore airport in India's Madhya Pradesh state was prevented from travelling on Wednesday, an official said.
The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different Covid-19 vaccines, the official said.
“As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus,” Indore health department’s medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI.
The capital's Health Minister Satyendar Jain claims that numbers are on the rise due to international flights
coronavirus7 hours ago
Restrictions eased to prevent asymptomatic people being forced into isolation, cut PCR testing lines
coronavirus9 hours ago
Police prohibit New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars
coronavirus12 hours ago
WHO chief concerned by ‘tsunami of cases'
coronavirus13 hours ago
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges everyone to make a new year’s resolution to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries' populations
coronavirus20 hours ago
The woman had arrived 12 days ago to attend a marriage
coronavirus22 hours ago
The highly transmissible variant propelled worldwide tallies to their highest-ever recorded since March 2020
coronavirus1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus1 day ago