India: Woman vaccinated 4 times tests Covid positive, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

Nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26.
A woman who tested Covid positive ahead of boarding a flight to Dubai at Indore airport in India's Madhya Pradesh state was prevented from travelling on Wednesday, an official said.
The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different Covid-19 vaccines, the official said.
“As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus,” Indore health department’s medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI.
The woman had arrived 12 days ago in Mhow town, near Indore, to attend the marriage of a close relative, the official said.
She had taken the two different brands of Covid-19 vaccines between January and August, the official said.
As of now, the woman is asymptomatic. But, she informed the health staff at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport that she was suffering from cold and cough four days back, Kourav said.
The health department staff got her admitted to a government hospital, she added.
In the last few months, three other passengers were stopped from boarding the Indore-Dubai flight, that runs every Wednesday, after they tested positive for Covid-19.
All passengers of Air India's weekly Indore-Dubai flight have to undergo a mandatory Rapid RT-PCR test at the airport.
Meanwhile, some cases of Covid Omicron variant have been detected in the city.
