UAE: 30,150 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Authorities had tightened existing regulations last week, mandating mask wearing and banning Christmas and New Year festivities.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The UAE has administered 30,15 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 227.87 doses per 100 people.
India gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax coronavirus vaccines, the country's health minister said on Twitter.
Molnupiravir will be manufactured in India by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
Meanwhile, with the UAE approving Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine for emergency use, the country now has six types of jabs that are administered for free to Emiratis and expats.
The UAE has the world’s highest vaccination rate, with 100 per cent of all eligible residents protected against Covid-19.
Close to 92 per cent are fully vaccinated. The country has administered over 22.5 million vaccine doses, with a distribution rate of 227.56 per 100 people.
Authorities had tightened existing regulations last week, mandating mask wearing and banning Christmas and New Year festivities.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Customers will be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Isolation restrictions for Covid-infected shortened to five days from 10, quarantine period for close contacts also cut
coronavirus14 hours ago
The top US infectious disease expert says a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel might drive up vaccination rate
coronavirus16 hours ago
Staffing shortage leads to thousands of cancelled flights
coronavirus17 hours ago
French prime minister announces narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four
coronavirus17 hours ago
Around 11,000 flights scrapped worldwide since Friday as Covid-19 cases surge to record levels in Europe and half a dozen US states
coronavirus18 hours ago
The US president says the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19
coronavirus18 hours ago