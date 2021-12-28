UAE: 30,150 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 30,15 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 227.87 doses per 100 people.

India gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax coronavirus vaccines, the country's health minister said on Twitter.

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in India by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Meanwhile, with the UAE approving Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine for emergency use, the country now has six types of jabs that are administered for free to Emiratis and expats.

The UAE has the world’s highest vaccination rate, with 100 per cent of all eligible residents protected against Covid-19.

Close to 92 per cent are fully vaccinated. The country has administered over 22.5 million vaccine doses, with a distribution rate of 227.56 per 100 people.