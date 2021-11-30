UAE: 26,580 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Omicron appears to be more transmissible than previous variants
coronavirus6 hours ago
The UAE has administered 26,580 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 221.14 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are working on Covid-19 vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant, the companies said on Monday (Nov 29).
The variant's emergence has triggered a strong global response as countries worried that it could spread fast even in vaccinated populations impose travel curbs and other restrictions.
BioNTech said it had started work on a vaccine tailored to Omicron, along with partner Pfizer.
Meanwhile, Moderna said it could take months to begin shipping such a vaccine, chief executive officer Stéphane Bancel told CNBC.
Bancel said the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines against the variant was currently not known, adding there should be more clarity in about two weeks.
Meanwhile, India’s Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday it was studying if its Covaxin shot would work against variants of coronavirus such as Omicron, after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna warned that existing vaccines would be less effective.
“Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant,” a Bharat Biotech spokesperson told Reuters in a text message, referring to the Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
“It has shown that it can work against other variants, including the Delta variant. We continue to research on new variants.”
Omicron appears to be more transmissible than previous variants
coronavirus6 hours ago
India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Traders took comfort from remarks by President Joe Biden that the US would not reinstate lockdowns.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Authorities have detected three people with the Omicron variant through mandatory testing while in quarantine.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says Omicron variant could slow the US economy
coronavirus13 hours ago
13 members of Lisbon-based Belenenses SAD soccer club test positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19
coronavirus14 hours ago
Chinese companies to invest $10 billion in the African continent over the next three years
coronavirus18 hours ago
US president says his country is in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans
coronavirus18 hours ago