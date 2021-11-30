Covid-19: India says Omicron strain shows up on RT-PCR tests, advises states to ramp up checks

All positive samples are to be 'promptly' sent for genome sequencing.

By Reuters Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 1:05 PM

India's union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for Covid-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.

