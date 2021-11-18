UAE: 25,835 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Austria also has one of the highest infection rates on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 925 per 100,000 people.
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 25,835 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 218.86 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
A 42-year-old man in the Philippines’ Zamboanga City accidentally received two doses of different vaccine brands, according to a local media report. Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened.
The man allegedly got the jabs two minutes apart during a walk-in vaccination programme in the city on Tuesday.
“He said he was issued a vaccination card after his first dose and was advised to sit in a nearby section for observation. Another vaccinator later gave him a second dose and marked his card,” Philippine Star reported.
The authorities learnt about the incident after the man’s mother came to them, asking whether it was safe to receive two doses of different vaccine brands on the same day. She said her son got two shots, based on the vaccine card he showed her.
Meanwhile, a subvariant of Delta that is growing in Britain is less likely to lead to symptomatic Covid-19 infection, a coronavirus prevalence survey found, adding that overall cases had dropped from a peak in October.
The Imperial College London REACT-1 study, released on Thursday, found that the subvariant, known as AY.4.2, had grown to be nearly 12 per cent of samples sequenced, but only a third had "classic" Covid symptoms, compared with nearly a half of those with the currently dominant Delta lineage AY.4.
Two-thirds of people with AY.4.2 had "any" symptom, compared with more than three-quarters with AY.4.
AY.4.2 is thought to be slightly more transmissible, but it has not been shown to cause more severe disease or evade vaccines more easily than Delta.
Austria also has one of the highest infection rates on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 925 per 100,000 people.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 97.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Pfizer has said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of next month.
coronavirus1 day ago
Last year, the still-raging pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball
coronavirus1 day ago
Lebanon is suffering a financial and economic meltdown which the World Bank has labelled as one of the deepest depressions of modern history
coronavirus1 day ago
Leaders to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to surge in new infections
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
The new cases were detected through 365,608 additional tests.
coronavirus1 day ago