Covid in Philippines: Man injected with 2 vaccine brands in one day

A 42-year-old man in the Philippines’ Zamboanga City accidentally received two doses of different vaccine brands, according to a local media report. Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened.
The man allegedly got the jabs two minutes apart during a walk-in vaccination programme in the city on Tuesday.
“He said he was issued a vaccination card after his first dose and was advised to sit in a nearby section for observation. Another vaccinator later gave him a second dose and marked his card,” Philippine Star reported.
The authorities learnt about the incident after the man’s mother came to them, asking whether it was safe to receive two doses of different vaccine brands on the same day. She said her son got two shots, based on the vaccine card he showed her.
Dr Dulce Amor Miravite, chief of the city’s health office, said they are looking into the lapses that may have caused the incident.
"We are doing fact finding. It could be due to misunderstanding which led to providing the second dose since the areas of the first and second dose rollout were separated," Miravite was quoted as saying.
The man has not shown any adverse effects so far, the report said.
The Philippines has administered around 71.7 million vaccine doses. More than a quarter of its 110 million populations have already been given the Covid jab.
