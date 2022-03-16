UAE: 18,881 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 142.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 18,881 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 246.38 doses per 100 people.
A Covid vaccination centre in Dubai will be closed from tomorrow.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Twitter that Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will be closed from March 17.
Addressing residents who may already have an appointment at the centre, the DHA said: “We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment.”
In January, the DHA had announced the closure of Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre.
Over 142.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
coronavirus1 day ago
The country is facing its worst virus outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic emerged in Wuhan in late 2019
coronavirus1 day ago
The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines
coronavirus1 day ago
Travel ban on 24.1 million residents of the province.
coronavirus1 day ago
Schools have been instructed to make the necessary preparations to ensure a safe learning environment
coronavirus1 day ago
The mayor also stressed the need to support businesses facing sanctions pressure over Russia's military operation in Ukraine
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million
coronavirus2 days ago
In recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again
coronavirus2 days ago