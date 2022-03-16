UAE: 18,881 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 18,881 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 246.38 doses per 100 people.

A Covid vaccination centre in Dubai will be closed from tomorrow.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Twitter that Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will be closed from March 17.

Addressing residents who may already have an appointment at the centre, the DHA said: “We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment.”

In January, the DHA had announced the closure of Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre.