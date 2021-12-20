UAE: 17,692 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Naftali Bennett says the number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant remains relatively low
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UAE has administered 17,692 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 2.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 225.64 doses per 100 people.
In coordination with Ajman Executive Council, the emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ajman approved the application of green pass system in Al Hosn app to enter all government departments in the Emirate.
Effective January 3, 2022, entry to government departments is restricted to people who have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots (if eligible).
Staff exempt from receiving Covid-19 vaccines will also be allowed to enter the government offices after providing a negative PCR test result every 14 days.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi received the first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, long-acting antibody medication, after gaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The long-acting antibody medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients.
This medication will be in addition to the existing Covid-19 medications that are already available within Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure the continuity of world-class care in the country.
Naftali Bennett says the number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant remains relatively low
coronavirus17 hours ago
Mandatory vaccination as the only way to stop the pandemic, Karl Lauterbach says
coronavirus19 hours ago
Number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission
coronavirus19 hours ago
The European countries will receive a total of 215 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first quarter of 2022
coronavirus20 hours ago
New restriction will be implemented from January 1
coronavirus21 hours ago
Antibody prevalence above 90% months after receiving second dose
coronavirus22 hours ago
PM Naftali Bennett says he would continue to restrict travel in order to avoid further lockdowns
coronavirus23 hours ago
Omicron has been found through testing in more than 20 U.S. states and around 90 countries so far
coronavirus23 hours ago