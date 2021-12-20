UAE: 17,692 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.3 million

Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021

The UAE has administered 17,692 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 2.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 225.64 doses per 100 people.

In coordination with Ajman Executive Council, the emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ajman approved the application of green pass system in Al Hosn app to enter all government departments in the Emirate.

Effective January 3, 2022, entry to government departments is restricted to people who have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots (if eligible).

Staff exempt from receiving Covid-19 vaccines will also be allowed to enter the government offices after providing a negative PCR test result every 14 days.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi received the first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, long-acting antibody medication, after gaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The long-acting antibody medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients.

This medication will be in addition to the existing Covid-19 medications that are already available within Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure the continuity of world-class care in the country.