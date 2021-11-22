UAE: 16,364 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 7:36 PM

The UAE has administered 16,364 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 219.62 per 100 people.

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, will research the effectiveness of the Covid-19 medication Sotrovimab and share it with the international medical community, enhancing the emirate's position as a leading destination for medical research.

The DoH and GlaxoSmithKline have expanded their research and use of Sotrovimab anti-Covid-19 medication, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s pandemic response and position as the regional life sciences hub.

Meanwhile, Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy.

Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The rules were relaxed in recent weeks to allow foreign family members of citizens to enter, and Morrison said this will be scaled up from December 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders and refugees to arrive.