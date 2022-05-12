International Nurses Day: 1,600 UAE nurses set two Guinness World Records in Abu Dhabi

Hold a minute's silence as tribute to colleague who passed away during the pandemic

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 1:21 PM

Celebrating International Nurses Day on May 12, 1,600 nurses from UAE-based VPS Healthcare set two Guinness World Records today.

At Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City, the group’s nurses from across the country achieved the titles of ‘the largest gathering of people dressed as nurses’ and ‘the most number of people reciting an oath simultaneously’.

“The first one is an existing record with a minimum number of 691 nurses. The second one is a new record with a minimum requirement of 250 people. Today you have achieved a total of 1,600 people. Congratulations, you are officially amazing,” Kanzy El Defrawy, an official adjudicator at Guinness World Records announced.

Nurses held a minute’s silence to pay tribute to a frontline nurse who passed away in line of duty during the pandemic

Once all the nurses gathered, they held a minute’s silence paying tribute to Lezly Orine Ocampo, a frontline nurse, who passed away in line of duty during the pandemic.

Also, all 1,600 nurses took the Florence Nightingale Pledge to uphold the ideals of the nursing profession thereby achieving the second record of the day for the most number of people taking an oath simultaneously.

Rani Elsa Oommen, chief nursing officer, VPS Healthcare, receives the certificate

Rani Elsa Oommen, chief nursing officer, VPS Healthcare, who received the certificate on behalf of nurses, said it has been one of the most memorable Nurses Day celebrations.

“In my 22-year-long career, I have come across quite a few events for nurses but never one like this. It feels great that our organisation thought of extending this special gesture to us on an important occasion like International Nurses Day. I will cherish this memory of all of us coming together in unity.”

1,600 nurses set two Guinness World Records at Burjeel Medical City on International Nurses Day

Omran Al Khoori, president of business development, VPS Healthcare, said: “International Nurses Day commemorates the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the occasion marks the invaluable contributions that nurses make to the world. Setting two Guinness World Records is a wonderful way to put the spotlight on our nurses and honor their tireless contributions towards the health and safety of our communities.”

Kevi Bayan, an in-patient nurse at Burjeel Medical City, added: “The pandemic has been a challenging time for all of us. It has been a joyful reunion to meet our coworkers and fellow nurses in this setting. It was a special feeling to take the Florence Nightingale Pledge that upholds the ideals of our profession. I am proud to be a part of this world record bid.”