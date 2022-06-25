Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE doctors share Covid-19 safety tips while travelling during holidays

Medical experts advise residents against travel if they are feeling unwell

File photo
File photo

By SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 6:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 6:25 PM

As global travel normalises and increasing numbers of UAE residents fly abroad for the summer, doctors have advised caution while travelling and urged vacationers to observe a few measures for the health and safety of themselves and their families.

According to medical practitioners in the UAE, the recent surge in the number of Covid cases in several countries around the world clearly indicates that the existing strain of the virus is highly contagious, even though the infection is mild, causing only high fever for 2-3 days with minimal infection of the lungs. With this in mind, the medical community in the country has shared a few tips for people who are travelling during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.

Dr Fiaz Ahamed, MD, Infection Control Department, Thumbay University Hospital, said despite the current strain of Covid being relatively mild when compared to previous ones, it could “still be dangerous for people with co-morbid conditions”. He and other doctors suggested that people must evaluate their risk factors themselves and avoid travellng if they are not vaccinated. They also advised residents not to travel if they are sick, have fever or cough.

Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, specialist internal medicine, Aster Hospital, Qusais, said: “If you are planning to travel, prepare ahead. Take adequate face masks, sanitisers and antibacterial wipes that will last for the entire journey. If you are elderly or have co-morbidities, restrict your travel and avoid going to crowded places.”

The doctors also urged residents to take note of the prevalent transmission rates in the places they are travelling to. “High Covid-19 transmission rates happen in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where people spend a long time together in close proximity,” said Dr Fiaz, advising residents to avoid indoor and closed settings on their travels, such as restaurants, clubs, offices and places of worship.

We all have been longing to travel after the pandemic, said Dr Bhaskaran, and “should enjoy the freedom of safe travel by following Covid-19 protocols”.

“If you develop any symptoms of Covid-19, get yourself tested immediately. Self-isolate and take medical help," added Dr Fiaz.

Healthcare specialists insist:

  • -Always wear a mask
  • Sanitise or wash hands frequently with soap and water
  • Use alcohol-based sanitisers
  • Keep a safe distance between yourself and others
  • Avoid contact with anyone who is sick or has any Covid symptoms
  • Avoid crowds and indoor places that have poor ventilation
  • Do not eat or drink on public transportation so that you can keep your mask on the whole time
  • Dine in restaurants that have the option of dining outdoors
  • Use contactless payment methods
  • Meet people in outdoor gatherings
  • Always covers your mouth while sneezing with a tissue or the bend of your elbow
  • Hydrate yourself adequately
  • Take plenty of fluids and fruits such as watermelon, plums, berries and oranges
  • Eat lots of green leafy vegetables
  • Avoid taking foods that are too hot or too cold
  • Eat on time and avoid skipping meals amidst your travel schedules

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com


More news from coronavirus