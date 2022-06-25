Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE doctors share Covid-19 safety tips while travelling during holidays

Moderna’s vaccine uses a larger dose and has a higher likelihood of inducing fever than Pfizer’s
As global travel normalises and increasing numbers of UAE residents fly abroad for the summer, doctors have advised caution while travelling and urged vacationers to observe a few measures for the health and safety of themselves and their families.
According to medical practitioners in the UAE, the recent surge in the number of Covid cases in several countries around the world clearly indicates that the existing strain of the virus is highly contagious, even though the infection is mild, causing only high fever for 2-3 days with minimal infection of the lungs. With this in mind, the medical community in the country has shared a few tips for people who are travelling during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.
Dr Fiaz Ahamed, MD, Infection Control Department, Thumbay University Hospital, said despite the current strain of Covid being relatively mild when compared to previous ones, it could “still be dangerous for people with co-morbid conditions”. He and other doctors suggested that people must evaluate their risk factors themselves and avoid travellng if they are not vaccinated. They also advised residents not to travel if they are sick, have fever or cough.
Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, specialist internal medicine, Aster Hospital, Qusais, said: “If you are planning to travel, prepare ahead. Take adequate face masks, sanitisers and antibacterial wipes that will last for the entire journey. If you are elderly or have co-morbidities, restrict your travel and avoid going to crowded places.”
The doctors also urged residents to take note of the prevalent transmission rates in the places they are travelling to. “High Covid-19 transmission rates happen in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where people spend a long time together in close proximity,” said Dr Fiaz, advising residents to avoid indoor and closed settings on their travels, such as restaurants, clubs, offices and places of worship.
We all have been longing to travel after the pandemic, said Dr Bhaskaran, and “should enjoy the freedom of safe travel by following Covid-19 protocols”.
“If you develop any symptoms of Covid-19, get yourself tested immediately. Self-isolate and take medical help," added Dr Fiaz.
