Coronavirus: UAE reports Covid-19 353 cases, 1,033 recoveries, no deaths

Over 141.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 4:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 353 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,033 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 32,631.

The new cases were detected through 302,346 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 12 are 8845,089, while total recoveries stand at 850,156. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 141.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the city’s Covid-19 outbreak wasn’t yet past its peak despite recent daily case numbers showing a slight levelling off.

“At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have passed the peak,” Lam told reporters.

Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections on Friday, compared with 31,402 new cases on Thursday.

Lam added that fresh food supplies from mainland China had largely been restored to previous levels, after panic buying by the public in recent weeks had seen some supermarket shelves emptied on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the nation’s political leaders want to move to a new phase of living with Covid-19 as though it were the flu, but would consult health experts.

A day after meeting with the national cabinet of state and federal leaders, Morrison told reporters on Saturday morning they had discussed moving to “Phase D” of the national pandemic response plan.

“Our airports are open again, international arrivals can come, there are waivers now on quarantine for people returning, so we are pretty much in Phase D,” he said.

The leaders wanted to drop the isolation requirement for close contacts of Covid-19 cases and would seek further advice on this from an expert panel, he said.