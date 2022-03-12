Covid-19: Australia nears living with virus like flu, says PM Morrison

Researchers said the increase could be driven by more socialising since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February
coronavirus1 day ago
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the nation’s political leaders want to move to a new phase of living with Covid-19 as though it were the flu, but would consult health experts.
A day after meeting with the national cabinet of state and federal leaders, Morrison told reporters on Saturday morning they had discussed moving to “Phase D” of the national pandemic response plan.
“Our airports are open again, international arrivals can come, there are waivers now on quarantine for people returning, so we are pretty much in Phase D,” he said.
The leaders wanted to drop the isolation requirement for close contacts of Covid-19 cases and would seek further advice on this from an expert panel, he said.
The isolation rule was “starving businesses of staff”, said Morrison, whose conservative government faces an election in May.
“We believe we are pretty much in Phase D now, there are a few exceptions to that. Phase D, remember, means living with the virus like the flu,” he said.
ALSO READ:
Western Australia and the Northern Territory would lag the eastern states by a month in dropping restrictions, he said.
Health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, this week flagged concern about a rise in the new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron they said could bring a doubling of daily cases by the month’s end from the latest figures around 15,000.
Researchers said the increase could be driven by more socialising since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February
coronavirus1 day ago
Residents can visit Al Khawaneej centre for PCR tests or vaccination
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 34,022
coronavirus1 day ago
Election results in five states were announced on Thursday
coronavirus1 day ago
Malaysian nationals barred from leaving the country for more than a year can fully resume international travel
coronavirus1 day ago
The Chinese territory has had its borders effectively sealed since 2020 with few flights able to land.
coronavirus2 days ago
'It is too soon to know whether Deltacron infections will be very transmissible or cause severe disease'
coronavirus2 days ago