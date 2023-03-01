Coronavirus: UAE reports 93 Covid-19 cases, 97 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,518

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:24 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 93 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 97 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,518.

The new cases were detected through 20,054 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 1 is 1,052,122 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,255. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,245,666 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

