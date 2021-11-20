Coronavirus: UAE reports 79 Covid-19 cases, 89 recoveries, no deaths

Over 98.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 4:29 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 4:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 79 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 89 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 325,883 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 20 are 741,370, while total recoveries stand at 736,081. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

