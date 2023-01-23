Coronavirus: UAE reports 76 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,353

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 76 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 90 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,353.

The new cases were detected through 20,526 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 23 is 1,048,778 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,077. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,438,740 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

