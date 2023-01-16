Covid in India: Masks made mandatory in public places in Kerala

The latest guidelines were issued as the state is at risk of a resurgence in Covid cases

By Agencies Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 7:13 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 7:27 PM

The government in the Indian state of Kerala has issued a notification making it compulsory for people to wear masks in all public places.

In the order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed people to follow social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid infection in the state.

The latest guidelines will remain in force in all parts of the state for the next 30 days and were issued as the state is at risk of a Covid resurgence.

According to officials, people should cover their noses and mouths using masks in public places, workplaces, social gatherings, and in all vehicles.

The Kerala government has also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure the safety of people from a potential virus attack.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India logged 114 new coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined to 2,119.

