Coronavirus: UAE reports 395 Covid-19 cases, 334 recoveries, no deaths

Over 161.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 395 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 334 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,991.

The new cases were detected through 252,836 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 26 are 906,236, while total recoveries stand at 889,943. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), announced that the UAE Government media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic will be stopped, not to be reinstated only if exceptional developments arise regarding the pandemic in the country.

Dr Fatma Al Attar, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said the transmission rate of monkeypox among humans is relatively low, noting that the first monkeypox case in the country has been detected, and the patient is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Dr Al Attar stressed that for over two years, the UAE has exerted significant efforts to protect the community's health and safety, by supporting the health sector and its qualified human resources, as well as providing all necessary medical resources to address the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that the health sector's efforts have enhanced the UAE’s positive reputation as a leading model of addressing challenges that affect the health sector, proving its ability to address such challenges with full efficiency.

Researchers at the UAE University have developed a new signal processing method to detect Covid-19 in a patient sample in just two minutes. The device achieves this by using light signals and electrical responses of the viral nucleocapsid protein and antibody interactions.

Dr Mahmoud Al Ahmad - Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the UAE University said: “Over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in the way the world works, and we have witnessed huge loss of life and the deterioration of health care in light of the challenges in detecting, preventing and managing infectious diseases.”

He added: "The current situation requires researchers and scientists to collaborate to devise solutions to mitigate these challenges and to use both medicine and technology to address issues related to diagnosis and identification of infected patients, monitoring and control of disease spread."