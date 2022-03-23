Coronavirus: UAE reports 332 Covid-19 cases, 974 recoveries, no deaths

More than 145.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Wed 23 Mar 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 332 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 974 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 25,365.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 23 are 887,715, while total recoveries stand at 861,048. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

ALSO READ:

With India withdrawing international travel restrictions, many airlines operating from the UAE are resuming or rescheduling their services, said a media report.

A report in OnManorama, the online app of the leading Kerala newspaper, on Tuesday listed out the flights between Abu Dhabi and different Indian cities by airlines including Go First, Air India Express, Air India and IndiGo.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be among the two most popular overseas destinations for flights heading out of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). According to the airport, there will be 44 weekly departures to Dubai and 42 to Abu Dhabi from the city in the summer schedule, effective March 27.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will relax its strict Covid-19 rules this week because case numbers have peaked and the population has high levels of immunity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday.

Ardern said limits on outdoor crowd numbers would be scrapped late Friday, allowing sporting events and concerts to take place with unrestricted crowds.

She said vaccine passes and scanning codes would no longer be compulsory from April 4 and most vaccine mandates — requiring employees to be immunised or face the sack — would be dropped.