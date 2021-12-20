Coronavirus: UAE reports 301 Covid-19 cases, 149 recoveries, 1 death

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 1:54 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 301 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 149 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 107 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 272,115 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 20 are 744,438, while total recoveries stand at 738,785. The death toll now stands at 2,152.

Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.

Owing to rising cases, the mega event has temporarily suspended parades and roving entertainers as a short-term precautionary measure.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced a fresh flight suspension on Monday.

As per directives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services to Dubai from Kenya will be temporarily suspended for 48 hours starting from December 20 (today).

Emirates has been working closely with the Alhosn National Health System team to enable the readability and recognition of customers' health credentials with EU verified QR codes, including Covid-19 vaccine status and PCR test results, on the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates customers simply have to download the IATA Travel Pass, scan Alhosn App's Travel Pass QR Code and load the results back to the app

Abu Dhabi border entry rules for commuters came into effect on Sunday.

Khaleej Times visited the Dubai- Abu Dhabi border checkpoint on Sheikh Zayed Road early on Saturday.

Drivers and commuters were being scanned for symptoms of Covid-19 using advanced EDE scanners, a common sight in Abu Dhabi's malls and other public places.