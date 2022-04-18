Coronavirus: UAE reports 198 Covid-19 cases, 370 recoveries, no deaths

Over 152.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 198 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 370 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases now stand at 15,713.

The new cases were detected through 243,662 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on April 18 are 895,663, while total recoveries stand at 877,648. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 43,044,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 521,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Shanghai on Monday said three people had died from Covid-19.

This is the first official announcement of deaths from an outbreak which has plunged the megacity into a weeks-long lockdown, sparking widespread anger and rare protests.

The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the municipal health commission.

South Korea has lifted almost all of its Covid-19 precautions on Monday in a major step towards a return to normal life as the Omicron variant recedes and daily infections retreated to a more than two-month low of fewer than 50,000.

A midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses was scrapped, along with a cap of 10 people allowed to gather. From next week, people will be allowed to eat snacks in cinemas and other indoor public facilities such as stadiums.