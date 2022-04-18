Over 151.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Shanghai on Monday said three people had died from Covid-19, the first official announcement of deaths from an outbreak which has plunged the megacity into a weeks-long lockdown, sparking widespread anger and rare protests.
Since March, a patchwork of restrictions has kept most of the city’s 25 million residents confined to their homes or compounds, with daily caseloads regularly edging over 25,000.
On Monday city officials revealed the first deaths — all elderly people with underlying conditions.
They “deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the city said on an official social media account.
The statement said two of the dead were women aged 89 and 91, while the third was a 91-year-old man.
The municipal health commission confirmed the deaths.
The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the municipal health commission.
While relatively low compared to other global outbreaks, the figures extend the pattern of recent weeks which has seen the city log tens of thousands of daily cases, most of which are asymptomatic.
In response, authorities have doubled down on Beijing’s longstanding zero-tolerance approach to the virus, vowing to persist with onerous curbs on movement and isolating anyone who tests positive — even if they show no signs of illness.
Residents in Shanghai — one of China’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities — have chafed under the restrictions, with many complaining of food shortages and quarantine conditions.
Despite the blowback, China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is sticking to its tried-and-tested zero-Covid policy of mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns.
ALSO READ:
But the world’s most populous nation has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in multiple regions, largely driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
The country last reported new Covid-19 deaths on March 19 — two people in the northeastern rust belt province of Jilin — the first such deaths in more than a year.
Over 151.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
China’s automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in the city can't resume work
coronavirus2 days ago
The device can provide results in less than three minutes
coronavirus3 days ago
From April 18, the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 16,413
coronavirus3 days ago
Valneva was first authorised for emergency use in Bahrain last month
coronavirus3 days ago
People will be allowed to dine in at restaurants in the evening and hold private gatherings
coronavirus3 days ago