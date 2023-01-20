Coronavirus: UAE reports 140 Covid-19 cases, 153 recoveries, no deaths

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 7:38 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 140 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 153 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,334.

The new cases were detected through 23,366 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 20 is 1,048,517 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,835. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 24,922,054 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

