Coronavirus: UAE reports 130 Covid-19 cases, 76 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,538

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 10:25 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 130 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 76 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,538.

The new cases were detected through 17,722 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 26 is 1,051,862 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,975. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,188,991 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

