Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 drive-through centre in Zayed Sports City closed

Residents requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations have been advised to book appointments at other centres

Supplied photo

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 3:51 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:59 PM

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through centre in Zayed Sports City.

Residents requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations have been advised to book appointments at other drive-through centres.

Seha said the locations of other centres can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1zSuSup51KK_KWsLColMwAanpBmKUn7-v&usp=sharing

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) had recently announced that all private hospitals in the UAE Capital are free of Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ:

Hospital admission for Covid-19 cases is limited to Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals across the Emirate.