Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 drive-through centre in Zayed Sports City closed

Covid: 96% of people in low-income nations have yet to receive first vaccine dose, says expert
The priority should be to vaccinate the unvaccinated, says Dr Jerome H. Kim
coronavirus1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through centre in Zayed Sports City.
Residents requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations have been advised to book appointments at other drive-through centres.
Seha said the locations of other centres can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1zSuSup51KK_KWsLColMwAanpBmKUn7-v&usp=sharing
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) had recently announced that all private hospitals in the UAE Capital are free of Covid-19 cases.
Hospital admission for Covid-19 cases is limited to Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals across the Emirate.
