UAE: 34,365 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 83.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE has administered 34,365 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 202.75 per 100 people.
Over 83.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors, a top official has said.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated in social media.
In a similar move, YouTube said Wednesday it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases.
Video-sharing giant YouTube has already banned posts that spread false myths around coronavirus treatments, including ones that share inaccurate claims about Covid-19 vaccines shown to be safe.
