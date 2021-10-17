Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports at full capacity

Web Report/Riyadh
Filed on October 17, 2021

This applies to both international and domestic flights

Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday said it has started operating airports at full capacity.

In a circular issued today to all airlines operating in the Kingdom's airports, including private aviation, GACA stated that the Kingdom would use the entire capacity of its airports to operate both domestic and international flights.

It noted that travellers' immunisation status would continue to be verified via the official Covid-19 contact tracing app, Tawakkalna.

This comes as the Kingdom eased several Covid-19 curbs on Sunday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in open places, SPA news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.

The government also lifted social distancing measures and allowed full capacity attendance at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines.

Maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks will continue to be applied in locations where health status checks are not applied through the Tawakkalna app.

Sports fans in the country are also allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, the ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210516&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519348&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 