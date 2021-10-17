Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports at full capacity
This applies to both international and domestic flights
Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday said it has started operating airports at full capacity.
In a circular issued today to all airlines operating in the Kingdom's airports, including private aviation, GACA stated that the Kingdom would use the entire capacity of its airports to operate both domestic and international flights.
It noted that travellers' immunisation status would continue to be verified via the official Covid-19 contact tracing app, Tawakkalna.
This comes as the Kingdom eased several Covid-19 curbs on Sunday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.
People will no longer be required to wear masks in open places, SPA news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.
The government also lifted social distancing measures and allowed full capacity attendance at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines.
Maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks will continue to be applied in locations where health status checks are not applied through the Tawakkalna app.
Sports fans in the country are also allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, the ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.
