UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

COP28 starts tomorrow: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes world to UAE

Sheikh Mohamed said solving the challenges facing the planet requires a shared vision

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 8:07 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 8:13 PM

As Dubai gets ready to host COP28, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday called for collective action in solving the challenges faced by our planet.

The UN Climate Change Conference is scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

And ahead of the summit, Sheikh Mohamed said that reiterated that the UAE is determined to unite the world around climate action.

"We are honoured to welcome the international community to the UAE for the start of COP28," the UAE President said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Solving the challenges facing our planet requires a shared vision and collective action, and we are determined to unite the world around climate action and ensure no one is left behind," Sheikh Mohamed added.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from COP 28